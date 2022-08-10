Starting this fall, Hampshire County will be 1 of 2 counties in the state of West Virginia to pilot a new program that prepares students for an American Sign Language interpreter position.
Assistant principal and Career Technical Education (CTE) coordinator at Hampshire High Julie Landis shows eagerness for the ASL interpreter program.
Hampshire High has over 15 CTE programs but about half of them are agriculturally focused, she said. Introducing this new program only makes sense since Romney houses the state’s School for the Deaf and the Blind. She also noted that interpreters and teachers are in high demand.
“We are seeing a huge influx of deaf students into the county’s school system and there is a huge need for interpreters,” Landis commented.
The ASL interpreter program consists of 4 courses. After completing those courses, students have the option to take 1 of 2 certification tests; to be an educational interpreter or a general interpreter.
After passing the test, the student would then be able to work in a rewarding and generously paying field.
Landis learned that interpreters can make $50 to $100 an hour. She also learned that the state of West Virginia requires interpreters to be paid a minimum of 2 hours, even if they only worked for 30 minutes.
“It’s lucrative and our school system needs them,” Landis said.
Beyond necessary translation, Landis pointed out that there is a general need for classes — deaf and hearing-impaired persons often feel left out.
During her training of the program, Landis was told that hearing-impaired people are usually happy when people try to interact with them, even if they make fools of themselves. Landis is intrigued with the new program and the culture involved in sign language.
“It’s fascinating,” she said in awe.
The only confirmation the school is waiting on is for the state to allow the ASL interpreter classes to officially count as a foreign language credits, but she doesn’t see why they would say no since regular ASL classes already do.
For those interested, the school will also offer regular ASL classes to the public. The classes are expected to start in the evenings around September.
