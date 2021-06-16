ROMNEY — Romney water and sewer bills will soon have a new monthly user fee added on — $2.50 to support the Romney Fire Company.
“This will help us tremendously,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said.
The Town Council approved a resolution on a 4-2 vote at Monday night’s monthly meeting that will allow the drafting of an ordinance to put the fee in place later this year.
The fee will generate about $2,250 a month, or $27,000 yearly, for the fire company.
Councilman John Duncan pointed out that the county’s 8 volunteer fire companies — of which Romney’s is the biggest — have been challenged over the last year by the Covid-19 pandemic. Their fundraising has been curtailed drastically.
“This is a minor cost that adds more security for them,” Duncan said.
With the addition of the fire fee, Romney utility customers will be paying $12.50 in user fees on top of their water or sewer bills, with funds specifically directed also to police, streets and the parks and recreation board.
That fee increase concerned council member Paula O’Brien, who voted against the resolution along with Derek Shreve.
“It’s a lot of money for a lot of our residents,” she said, noting higher sewer and water rates, the school bond and the county ambulance fee that have all been added in recent years.
O’Brien suggested that the town instead give the fire company a $5,000 contribution — something it has done for several years prior.
But a subsequent resolution to do just that was voted down 6-0 after Keadle asked council members where the funds would come from. She said the contribution was in the budget, but that funds aren’t available right now to pay it.
Council member Duncan Hott suggested that the $5 user fee for streets be cut in half so adding a $2.50 fee for fire protection doesn’t raise the entire fee above $10. Mayor Keadle told him that wasn’t the proposal being voted on.
“This fire fee is huge and I can’t express enough gratitude to the town and the council members who voted for it and what they have just done for the Romney Fire Company,” Parsons said.
In other business:
• The Council selected the Thrasher Group to design new sidewalks on either side of North High Street from Main to Armstrong.
• The Council approved the 2nd reading of a tariff clarifying water rates to the town’s individual customers.
