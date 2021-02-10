Heartfelt thanks
Editor:
This is a belated, but sincerely meant, thanks to citizens of Hampshire County, who were so supportive again this year, donating food, gifts, money, and time to make it possible for me to prepare baskets at Thanksgiving and Christmas for families in the county.
This year we were able to provide baskets for 12 families at Thanksgiving, and 12 families at Christmas, which included 15 children. This program, which is also sponsored by Shenandoah Valley Bass Association, would not be possible without your donations.
My most heartfelt thanks to all of you.
Hazel Michael, Three Churches
