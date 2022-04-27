Love Shack owner pleads to 11 counts of animal cruelty
Sabrena Droescher quietly pled no contest Tuesday morning to 11 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in Hampshire County Magistrate Court.
“These 11 are the most severe of the cases,” Prosecutor Rebecca Miller told Magistrate John Rohrbaugh during a 10-minute hearing.
The other 92 charges that were filed against Droescher a year ago— 1 for each dog removed from her properties on Timber Mountain — were dismissed.
Rohrbaugh sentenced Droescher to 3 months in jail for each count, with time to be served consecutively.
But she is free while she petitions the circuit court, as part of the plea agreement, to grant her supervised probation for the sentence rather than jail time.
The petition to circuit court is necessary because magistrate court can only grant unsupervised probation.
Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor crime under Hampshire County laws. It is punishable by up to 6 months in jail or a $500 to $3,000 fine, or both, for each count.
In addition to the jail time Rohrbaugh ordered, she must pay $1,927.75 in court costs.
She also is prohibited from owning or possessing an animal for 5 years.
Rohrbaugh granted a modification to the plea to allow her to leave the state to commute to an office job she has in Virginia.
Cpl. Phoebe Lahman of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Droescher’s Love Shack rescue in the fall of 2020. At that time Droescher was ordered to reduce the number of dogs she housed. Instead, the ranks of her pit bull rescues increased.
When sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on her Cabin Road property on April 5, 2021, they found the remains of at least 20 dogs along with dozens of live ones.
Droescher was charged with 103 counts of animal cruelty. Rescues from up and down the Atlantic Seaboard took dogs from Love Shack in the days following the raid.
Droescher sued the county civilly to regain possession of 7 of her dogs that she said were her own pets. Magistrate Ron DiCiolla quickly turned down that request and last summer Circuit Judge Charles Carl affirmed the denial.
“There is no excuse for what happened here,” Carl told Droescher as he ordered her to pay the county $4,533 for the expense that animal control has incurred in keeping the dogs.
