KEYSER — Potomac State College will, for the first time in the school’s history, finally have an on-campus building that will act as “home” for alumni.
The building – currently the Enrollment Services and Visitor Center, located at 75 Arnold Street – now houses the departments of University Relations, Alumni Affairs, Development and Enrollment Services. The move happened earlier this year, creating a space to unify teams and coordinate recruitment, retention and graduation efforts for students.
The building will be named the “Menefee-Compton Alumni Center,” named for the first two women graduates of the West Virginia Preparatory School (now WVU–Potomac State College).
Colombia Menefee and Pearl Compton both graduated in the inaugural class of 1905 from the Preparatory School. The school aims to honor these women by dedicating the building to their alumni, adding to a slew of historically-named campus buildings.
Dr. Kimberly G. Colebank, dean of University Relations and Student Experience, is requesting broader feedback on the proposed name of the building.
“We have discussed this with out campus leadership and several members of the PSC Alumni Association,” she said in a press release last week. “However, we are interested in broader feedback ensuring that our membership agrees that honoring these graduates represents a commitment to our history, as well as our future.
If you want to provide feedback regarding the building’s proposed name, please do so by next Friday, Sept. 15. Reply to Kimberly.colebank@mail.wvu.edu. With a consensus, the building will be dedicated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Saturday, Sept. 30 at 12:30 p.m.
A reception will follow in the new alumni center.
The campus will also be bustling that weekend due to the PSC Homecoming events, all scheduled for Sept. 29 and 30.
