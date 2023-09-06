KEYSER — Potomac State College will, for the first time in the school’s history, finally have an on-campus building that will act as “home” for alumni.

The building – currently the Enrollment Services and Visitor Center, located at 75 Arnold Street – now houses the departments of University Relations, Alumni Affairs, Development and Enrollment Services. The move happened earlier this year, creating a space to unify teams and coordinate recruitment, retention and graduation efforts for students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.