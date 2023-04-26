SUNRISE SUMMIT — Do you need a dress for prom?
Well, the dress shop at Hampshire High School might be able to help – and just in time for prom.
Last year, Hampshire High School English teacher Sydney Haupt initiated a plan to provide students with gently used prom attire – free of cost, and she and the staff at HHS have continued the commitment this year.
Men’s ties jackets, shirts, pants and women’s gowns are available on April 25, 26, 27 and May 1 and 2 outside the school’s auditorium during lunchtime.
Last year, the teachers were able to send over 40 students to prom in style. Gently used dresses, often name brands, are generously donated and given to students who cannot afford the hefty prices of formal wear.
For more information, follow the Dress Shop at Hampshire High School Facebook page.
