A brushfire on Nathaniel Mountain Saturday afternoon drew firefighters from 6 counties to battle flames that raced across at least 40 acres.
The 911 call shortly after 1 p.m. was for Nathanial Mountain Wildlife Road off Grassy Lick Road.
“The only thing we know is it started on the public hunting land and burned onto private land,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said. “We do not have any confirmed source.
“Our assumption would be a hunter.”
Crews from Romney, Augusta and North River were 1st dispatched.
But within minutes, every other squad in Hampshire County was called in, along with 6 companies from Mineral County, 3 from Hardy, and 1 each from Morgan, Grant and Allegany County, Md. The Division of Forestry was also called in along with the Romney Rescue Squad.
Parsons said no one was injured and no structural damage was sustained.
“Everyone was off the mountain by 9 o’clock,” Parsons said. “We’re grateful for all the resources we were able to pull together and get the job done.”
Smoke was visible on the horizon across a wide swath of Hampshire County. o
