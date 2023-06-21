AUGUSTA — A new veterinarian is in town, and she is returning all the way from Tennessee. Romney resident Taylor Corbin started working at Augusta Animal Hospital last Monday, specializing in small and large animal care.
Corbin has “always loved animals” and even started raising her own herd of goats when she was 10.
“My grandfather actually is the one who introduced me to goats,” Corbin recalled.
Her grandfather raised a herd of Boer goats when she was little and eventually switched to Pygmies. Corbin also shared that everyone in her extended family raises cattle.
That early animal exposure and wanting to care for her goats encouraged her to “work harder” to provide care to all animals – whether it’s cats, dogs, chickens, sheep and even exotic animals.
She can pretty much do it all, but she admitted to having reluctance for snakes, even though she knows how to handle them.
After graduating from Marshall University, Corbin worked as a vet assistant. She conducted research before landing at Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine, where she studied for another four years before returning home.
“All of my family is still local,” Corbin said about her return.
She explained wanting to watch two of her nieces grow up because she felt she had missed out on her other two older nieces while she was still in school.
“I wanted to be closer for that,” she reiterated.
Augusta Animal Hospital veterinarian and owner Heather Shaffer, was the only vet available at the hospital for three years, but with the help of Corbin, the duo is looking to serve more animals in the county and nearby areas.
“With me on board, we can hopefully expand that to be able to serve more people,” she said about the all- woman staff.
Before joining the hospital, Corbin gained experience in different areas of practice, including one of her favorites: traveling to South Africa to work with the local vets and wildlife.
“It’s been a little hectic,” Corbin laughed about her days since she joined the hospital, yet her attitude shows enthusiasm about her decision.
Augusta Animal Hospital offers preventative health care, laboratory and radiography work, small animal medicine and surgery, microchipping, animal dentistry, cremation services, ultrasound series and laser therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.