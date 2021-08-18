THE TROUGH — Some visitors from Harpers Ferry learned the hard way what locals know.
You can’t float the South Branch in early August — especially when the weather has been as dry as it has this year.
Nine people set out on tubes from Moorefield Saturday afternoon — 3 or 4 o’clock — headed north.
The 911 call came from 1 of them shortly before midnight.
“They weren’t sure where they were after they got stranded,” said Romney Assistant Fire Chief Matt Dillinger, who led the rescue effort.
That set off a 2-pronged search. The combined Romney-Springfield Valley swift water headed south and Dillinger called in Moorefield’s Fire Company to search north along what Hampshire County calls River Road and Hardy County calls Trough Road.
Moorefield made use of 1 member’s expertise and employment to get a rail truck going through the Trough. And a 911 dispatcher got a ping off a cell tower to help hone in on the location.
“When they say the Trough area for a rescue, they’re talking several miles of terrain we can’t really reach easily,” Dillinger said.
The floaters told their rescuers they figured to reach their destination by 8, a trip that might only take 3 hours on a good day, Dillinger said.
“They had no clue.”
Meanwhile, fans of the Eastern Panhandle Working Fires Facebook page were commenting on the low-water rescue.
“Stand up and walk,” one observer quipped.
The adventurers were located on an island 2 miles or so south of the Trough General Store.
“All their tubes busted,” Dillinger said.
The swift water team used its hovercraft to shuttle the floaters to shore, with everyone cleared by 1:45 a.m. Nobody was seriously injured, Dillinger said.
He and fellow 1st responder Jason Crites had advice for river lovers.
“Stay off the river,” Crites posted on Facebook. “It’s too low to float.”
