ROMNEY — Music is gently filling the air across the county seat every half hour from dawn to dusk.
The carillon at First United Methodist Church is chiming songs again after about an 8-year absence.
“It adds some charm to the community,” says the church’s music director, Jamie Carter, who is better known to most county residents as Capt. Jamie Carter of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
The sounds may be a throwback to yesteryear, but the means is decidedly 21st Century.
“It’s very high tech,” Carter says of the electronic system that sits in a big box in the church office at 49 N. High St.
High tech right down to the app on his phone that he can use to manage the music selections and timing.
“I can access it right now,” he said only half-jokingly Monday. “If you said, ‘Jamie, I want to hear the bells play Amazing Grace right now, I could do that.”
A carillon at First UMC wafted music across Romney for about 2 decades after it was 1st installed in the early ’90s.
The bells went silent about 8 years ago, Carter recalled.
“They had just worn out, not fixable,” he said he learned after making some inquiries.
Those inquiries began about a year and a half ago when at a practice session with the church’s handbell choir, he mentioned the carillon.
“One day I said I really miss hearing our carillon outside,” he says. “Everyone agreed.”
The ringers weren’t alone.
“I didn’t realize until the word started getting out how many other people missed it,” Carter says.
The price to replace the system — around $10,500 — was a drawback to the church as an organization replacing it.
But several families stepped up and made pledges in the memory of relatives who had passed on, enough to pay for the replacement.
“We would not have the bells if we did not have generous people to donate the dollars in memory of their loved ones,” said Carla McBride, co-chair of the church’s board of trustees.
Just before Easter, Carter pressed “play” for the 1st time and hymns have been pealing out across Romney every half hour from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.