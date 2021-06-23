Virtual school
I would like to let parents/guardians know that according to State Policy 2510 (page 42), all counties in West Virginia are required to provide a full-time virtual learning program for grades 6 -12. Do you have a student with an IEP going to high school or already in high school? If so, do they need their core classes to be taught all school year vs. half a school year (block scheduling)? I feel that it is important for Hampshire County Schools to consider having this type of flexibility, for both in-person and virtual students, especially since the educational needs are individualized.
If you would like to learn more about State Policy 2510 or have any questions, you should contact Gloria Burdette, Coordinator, WV Virtual School, Office of Middle/Secondary Learning, WV Department of Education, at 304-558-5325 EXT 53079. Her e-mail is gkburdet@k12.wv.us.
Dana Sine, Capon Bridge
Parental training
The WVPTI flyer states, “WVPTI, Inc. has Regional Trainers located throughout West Virginia. The trainers have successfully adapted to the challenges of having a child with a disability. They provide support, training, and technical assistance to families and professionals who work with their children.
Training sessions include the areas of Basic Rights, Leading by Convening, IEP Process, Teamwork, Federal ESSA, Self-Advocacy, PreK Transition, Top Ten Tips, Stairway to Transition, Basic Guide for 504/IEP, Self-Determination, Documentation – The Key to What You Need and more…call for additional information.”
As per an e-mail that my wife and I received from WVPTI, they offer whole group or one-to-one training. If you are interested in training, please contact Brenda Lamkin at 1-304-472-5697. Below is additional contact information:
If you have additional questions or need support phone 1.800.281.1436 or 1.304.472.5697
Email: wvpti@aol.com
Website: www.wvpti-inc.org
West-Virginia-Parent-Training-and-Information-100700473332309/
Twitter: twitter.com/wvpti
Chuck Sine, Capon Bridge
