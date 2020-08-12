Hampshire County sits on the western edge of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, and to land conservation organizations like the Cacapon and Lost River Land Trust, the role of local landowners is a vital one.
The Trust has come out with their 5-year strategic plan to grow their network, protect land in the Cacapon watershed and increase awareness about the natural resources in the area.
“It’s very ambitious,” Jones admitted. “We are looking to work with landowners and our partners and donors to protect another 8,000 acres in the next 5 years.”
The Trust is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and what better way to celebrate than with an ambitious plan?
The Trust’s 5-year plan has 3 main goals:
- Proactively grow a connected network of protected land hubs and corridors that link private and public land throughout the watershed
- Protect and enhance resiliency
- Increase awareness about the importance of land conservation and stewardship to protect the natural resources and economic vitality of the Cacapon watershed
“It is very ambitious, but that ambition is commiserate with the importance of this watershed,” Jones said. “We developed a GIS [geographic information system]-based priority model, and we see science-driven data about where the highest conservation-value land is.”
Jones explained one of the core tenets of the Trust is fostering relationships with landowners, and by reaching out to folks who own land in the Cacapon watershed and showing them how important their land is to the region, the Trust can enter into agreements to protect that land.
These agreements, or “conservation easements,” allow landowners to place their properties in the caring hands of the Trust, which will preserve that land in perpetuity.
As in, forever.
“We share in the monitoring, which is critical because we want owners to know we can ensure what they want for their land will continue long after they’re gone,” Jones remarked. “A lot of the work I do is asking owners ‘What do you want to do with your land?’ A conservation easement is your most important tool to ensure your land stays intact.”
Jones said the nation as a whole is in the middle of the largest intergenerational land transfer in its history.
So, what does that mean for landowners?
Land without a succession plan for the future or a conservation easement ends up being sold piece by piece, divided among families and, as Jones put it, “sliced and diced.” Working with land conservation groups allows landowners to be sure their land remains protected.
“A conservation easement is a flexible tool to permanently protect land,” Jones explained. “Every landowner and every property is different, so we work side-by-side landowners to ensure the conservation easement meets their needs as well as protect open space and vital natural resources in the watershed.”
John Gavitt from Winchester, Va., used to own the North River Retreat property, but he decided to donate it to the Trust 20 years ago in a move that Jones said “overwhelmed” them with his generosity.
“I had already made the decision to donate property in my will when I passed,” Gavitt explained. “I decided, ‘I’m going to take the chance and do it while we’re still around.’”
The conservation easement on this property is jointly held between the Trust and Potomac Conservancy, which alone protects almost 2,000 acres of land in Hampshire County. Donations like Gavitt’s are the lifeblood of these land conservation organizations, because funding is harder and harder to come by, Jones said.
“We’re a very small organization, and we rely on donations and grants. That’s the only way we can operate,” Jones said. “The resources we get from grants provides us the opportunity to do more, but we’re not eligible to receive grants unless we have matching funds.”
The Cacapon and Lost River Land Trust (CLRLT) is one of the 3 big land conservation groups in Hampshire County, along with the Potomac Conservancy and the Hampshire County Farmland Protection Board. Organizations like these rely heavily on donations like Gavitt’s.
Gavitt also pointed out that while these organizations have very official names, logos and websites and appear to be at least semi-governmental organizations, that are not the case at all.
“These are non-governmental organizations created by people who believe in conservation and want to protect land for the future,” Gavitt said.
Most landowners who enter into the conservation easement process will donate that easement to the Trust, which does provide tax benefits for the owner, as long as the proper steps are taken and that all substantiation requirements are met.
While a financial benefit might be something to get a landowner thinking, the bottom line is that the land is important to the watershed in its natural state. The forests, streams and wildlife all make up a necessary part of what makes Hampshire County naturally beautiful, and donating land to conservation organizations ensures that the land will be protected forever.
“I never could have slept well after selling or donating this property if I knew if was going to be subdivided into lots like so much of this area,” Gavitt said. “I wanted it to remain natural.”
In 2019, Gavitt received the Conservation Champion Award from the Trust, due to his generosity from his donation of the North River Retreat 20 years ago. He’s currently on the advisory board, and his journey with the Trust has been a very positive one, he said.
“It’s a great relationship, and not just with the land, but with the people,” he said. “When you have a common passion for protecting beautiful land in this part of the country, it’s just a joy to be around others like that,” he explained.
