FORT ASHBY – A crash on Frankfort Highway yesterday afternoon resulted in the injuring of several passengers and the death of a seven-year-old Mineral County boy.
The West Virginia State Police reported this morning that just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Frankfort Highway in Fort Ashby.
Carla Taylor, 71, of Keyser, was traveling south on Route 28 when she collided with Kyle Shank, 39, of Fort Ashby, who was traveling north, the State Police reported in a press release Wednesday morning.
Taylor and her passenger, Paul Taylor, were transported to a western Maryland hospital for their serious injuries. Shank and his 11-year-old daughter were life-flighted by Healthnet to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Shank's seven-year-old son was pronounced dead as a result of the crash, reported the State Police.
Members of the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist in the investigation. Emergency services from the Fountain Fire Department, Ft. Ashby Fire Department, Short Gap Fire Department, and Wiley Ford Fire Departments responded to assist.
The case remains under investigation by Sgt. W. S. Weakley of the West Virginia State Police Keyser Detachment.
