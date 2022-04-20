ROMNEY — County property tax rates were set and a budget approved for the coming year at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
The commissioners also approved a revised broadband partnership agreement with Hardy Telecommunications.
The commission also heard from code and compliance officer Amanda Barnes, who said the county has retained its rating of 8 in FEMA’s Community Rating System, which qualifies property owners for a 10% discount in flood insurance rates.
County property tax rates for the new fiscal year beginning July 1 will remain the same as last year.
The county has reached the cap the state sets on county property taxes, so no further increase in the rate is possible — though taxes on a property will still increase if its assessed value increases, or if new levies are passed raising money for a specific purpose.
County Clerk Eric Strite said most West Virginia counties have reached the limit set by the state. He added that there is also a cap on the rate charged for property taxes plus levies, and Hampshire County is still “well below” that cap.
Commission President Brian Eglinger pointed out his opponent in the upcoming election has claimed the commission has raised taxes and said this was “incorrectly stated.”
He explained that the $100 ambulance fee now charged to county households was the only increase during his term as commissioner — but this is separate from taxes.
The 2022-23 county budget and tax rates, as published in the Review last week, received final approval from the commissioners. It has already been reviewed and approved by the state auditor.
County broadband project coordinator Aaron Cox asked the commissioners to approve an addendum to the broadband partnership agreement with Hardy County, noting it would allow Hardy County to be a sub-grantee for American Recovery Plan funds.
Cox also gave an update on the current state of the broadband project, saying that despite shortages in materials he thought the supply of mainline fiber would be sufficient, with another $950,000 worth of fiber due to arrive May 1.
He added that a Cacapon and Lost River Land Trust easement along Ford Hill Road was being modified to allow a right of way for the broadband project, and the land trust was making changes in its whole process to allow for utility easements so that they would not run into the problem again.
Cox said only 1 or 2 other counties have incorporated a special feature of Hampshire County’s broadband project, the allocation of fibers for direct access between the satellite assessor’s and sheriff’s office in Capon Bridge, the 911 Center and county departments at the courthouse, so that people have access from different locations “just as if they were sitting in the office.”
In other business, Eglinger read a written report from the county health department saying the county is now averaging 10 cases a week. Information on getting Covid and flu shots can be found on the county health department website.
Eglinger added that the health department is asking to raise its charge for well water testing from $55 to $65 to offset increased costs that include gas.
Commissioner Bob Hott reported that the Central Hampshire PSD is installing new water meters and cautioned that some residents receiving new meters may see their water bills increase, since older water meters may slow down over time.
The commission signed a Region 8 Hazard Mitigation Agreement, something it is asked to do every year. In response to a question asked by David Floyd at the end of the meeting, Eglinger explained this helped with applications for grants, and county clerk Eric Strite said it had given him access to training with “high level people” in dealing with such hazards as brush or forest fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.