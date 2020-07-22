A new spike in COVID-19 cases here includes at least 2 student athletes.
“We’re definitely seeing the outcomes of the 4th of July,” Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said Monday afternoon. “We’re seeing the outcome of sports starting back up with conditioning and travel teams and all that back into play again.”
The student cases shut down workouts for school system sports teams this week and sent about 25 contacts of an HHS athlete into quarantine and scurrying for virus tests themselves.
Shoemaker said that’s 1 of 2 cases that have had widespread impact in the county in the past week.
Hampshire County’s active cases jumped to 11 as of Monday afternoon; none are hospitalized. Eight of those cases have been identified in the last week and at least 4 of those are related.
“They just spread the virus among each other,” Shoemaker said of a group of more than 30 people that had “a few” remaining to be tested.
The high school student was identified on Sunday after being tested earlier last week. Some practices continued through the week, but others were called off with no explanation.
School officials and the health department are not identifying individuals with COVID-19.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione released a statement on Facebook Monday morning saying only that “a student” had tested positive. He then went on to note “all conditioning programs, gyms, and weight rooms were closed. Coaches, students, and parents were immediately notified of the closures.”
Pancione said the schools were notified Sunday of the positive case. He said the school followed established procedures and protocol, contacting local health officials.
“We will continue to take immediate steps working in conjunction and under the guidance of health officials to protect the safety and well-being of our staff and students,” Pancione’s statement said.
Shoemaker said the high school student’s contacts began being tested Sunday at the test sites of their choice.
The middle-schooler attended a practice before traveling out-of-state, but apparently had contact with only one other classmate after returning. The classmate tested negative.
Student athletes were required daily to fill out an 8-question survey before they began practice.
Questions ranged from the athlete’s temperature at the start of practice to whether they had practiced or played with another team during the previous 2 weeks.
Athletes on travel teams — and Hampshire has several — are supposed to practice in the same pods, small groups of athletes paired to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading.
Coaches were given 3 pages of guidelines for practices. The guidelines included instructions for coaches to wear masks at all times, for sanitizing equipment and practice spaces and for types of activities allowed.
The outbreak canceled Hampshire’s final week of 3 weeks of practice and conditioning allowed by the state.
Pancione said any decisions on opening weight rooms or other school sports activities will be made later this week.
More than 25 percent of Hampshire County’s 54 cases of the virus have occurred in young people. The state’s COVID-19 website shows that 7 children under the age of 10 and 7 more under the age of 20 have tested positive.
“We’re aware of the number of kids we have had,” Shoemaker said. She said most cases were through household contact.
