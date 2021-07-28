ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Planning Commission will vote next month on working with the WVU College of Law Land Use Clinic to draft a new comprehensive plan for the county.
Capon Bridge resident Logan Mantz, a recent WVU law school graduate who worked with the clinic while in school, presented the possibility to the planning commission at last Wednesday’s meeting.
Counties and towns must produce new comprehensive plans every 10 years in order to enforce ordinances dealing with land use — for example, Hampshire County’s subdivision ordinance.
Mantz noted that the county’s current comprehensive plan adopted in 2019 and its former plan dating from 2009 are “pretty much the same,” while “not saying they’re identical,” and pointed out there are developmental pressures on the county now that did not exist in 2009.
Nothing was wrong with what the commission had done in developing the 2019 plan, Mantz said, and it satisfied state requirements. However, both Romney and Capon Bridge are currently working with WVU’s land use clinic on their own comprehensive plans, and he described this as a unique opportunity to coordinate plans for the future.
Mantz described 2 approaches to creating a comprehensive plan — just meeting the requirement and setting the plan on the shelf, or producing a “road map” that looks at where a county is now, and where it wants to be.
He gave planning commission members copies of some effective plans developed with help from the land use clinic, pointing out a well done plan would replace more general goals and objectives with specific actions to be taken, and would identify the people responsible for taking them.
Planning Commission President John Hicks responded by pointing out that the commission had “covered all the bases” in developing the 2019 plan, with a public meeting held at the Bottling Works that was advertised in the Review, and a survey seeking further input.
He asked who would spend $30,000-40,000 on a plan that would sit on the shelf. The problem they have faced since 2002 is in enforcement.
Commission Vice President Sandra Hunt added the commission had already done the more elaborate planning Mantz was suggesting when they hired Benatec Associates in 2002 to oversee development of the county’s 1st plan.
At the suggestion of member Matt Hott, the Planning Commission decided to delay making a decision until August. Mantz suggested requesting an RFP, which could be done at no cost to the county, to see how expensive the new planning process would be.
If the planning commission does decide on a new comprehensive plan, this must be approved by the County Commission. The current (2019) comprehensive plan can be found on the Planning Office website at planning.hampshirewv.com.
In other business, commission members had questions about the solar farm that the Galehead Investment Group plans for 100 acres they leased on the former Hockensmith property off Ford Hill Road.
Planning Office head Amanda Barne has sought advice from planners dealing with solar farms elsewhere and will talk with the Hampshire County Development Authority, which has been working with developers of the project.
Barnes reported that Light of Hope ministries brought preliminary plans to the planning office, but “nothing is in stone yet.” She expressed concern about the 78-acre size of the Light of Hope property, given the 60-acre limit state law sets on property held by churches in unincorporated areas, though she noted that the land is titled to “Light of Hope Ministries Inc.” and suggested this might be considered an incorporated business.
An investigation into camping in the Sleepy Knolls subdivision determined that this does not violate any Hampshire County regulations. Regulation is up to the subdivision, or to the county health department, which was reported to be concerned about provisions for septic.
New commission member Bryan Edwards, a state trooper living in Capon Bridge, was introduced and sworn in by Hampshire County Commissioner Dave Cannon at the beginning of the meeting. o
