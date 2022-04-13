SUNRISE SUMMIT — If confidence is key, HHS English teacher Sydney Haupt is preparing to open the door: after spring break, she and several other staff members are introducing a formal attire closet to the high school student body, for kids who might not have easy access to formalwear for school functions.
Haupt said that, at the beginning of the school year, she noticed a number of students opting out for attending the homecoming dance, and when she asked, she learned that the cost of formalwear – dresses, shoes, suits – was behind their decision.
“No kid should miss out on memorable high school opportunities because of something like cost or access due to living in a more secluded area,” Haupt said. “Recently, the opportunity to team up with administration, staff and school social workers aligned, and we’re driving to provide this service to anyone in need of prom attire.”
She added that, when she was in high school, she’d have been glad for this sort of opportunity.
Prom is scheduled for May 14, and the closet is now accepting donations. Haupt said it’s not just dresses that the school needs, but accessories, shoes, suits and ties and more.
“I steam (the donations) and take photos of what we have,” she explained. She said her goal this week is to turn the photos of the donations into scannable QR codes to be placed around the campus, so students can browse on their phones.
“So far, I’ve gotten a lot of students interested and wanting to see what we have, so they actually inspired me to share that with the QR codes,” she said. “A lot of underclassmen can’t wait for homecoming so they can utilize the shop next year.”
She and several other teachers at the school have teamed up to accept donations from the community, and Haupt said she’ll be set up in the HHS library on April 25 and 27 (from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m.) for students to shop and try on some of the donated items.
“These days would be great to accept donations as well, because I want to keep this thing going for all formal dances to come, not just prom.”
In addition to Haupt running the donation closet, she added that the school’s social worker Megan Wells is also providing prom and formal dance necessities to give out of the dress shop as well – makeup products, hygiene supplies, etc.
“So far, we have more dresses and heels right now, but…it’s growing,” Haupt said.
For anyone interested in donating to the closet, Haupt said she can be reached either on Facebook Messenger or by email, at sydney.haupt@k12.wv.us.
She said that she’s planning on starting a Facebook page dedicated to the closet as well sooner rather than later, so keep an eye out for “The Dress Shop at Hampshire” for further contact information and updates.
