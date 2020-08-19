First things first
Editor:
The first thing a new blue three branch government should do is cancel the electoral college.
Bill Arnold, Romney
Editor’s note: Abolishing the Electoral College requires a Constitutional Amendment. All previous Constitutional Amendments have been proposed by the required 2/3 majority in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives before being sent to the states, where ¾ of the states (38 now) approved each amendment. An amendment can also be proposed by a convention of the states, which has never occurred, Neither the executive nor judicial branches of the federal government are directly involved in the process.
Grade-level curriculum
Editor:
I would like to ask your readers if they have a student in Hampshire County Schools with an IEP? If so, I have important information that I would like to share with them. If their child does not receive modifications to the grade-level curriculum, it is my understanding that they should receive grade-level instruction, even if their placement is in the resource room. If students from multiple grade-levels are being placed in the resource room together while receiving instruction from a Special Education teacher and a classroom aide, are they being taught their current grade-level curriculum exclusively and in its entirety?
Recently, I received correspondence from the West Virginia Department of Education that said, content standards are not required to be documented in lesson plans nor on checklists in law or policy. It also said that there is no requirement for content standards to be included in the teacher’s recording of grades. Why isn’t it required in law and policy that both Special Education and General Education teachers document the grade-level content standards in their lesson plans and in the recording of grades especially since it is an official transcript?
Maybe you are asking yourself this question, what written verifiable documentation is available to parents on a regular basis by the District that clearly documents that their child is being taught and achieving mastery, besides the State assessment, in learning their current grade-level curriculum in its entirety regardless of their placement? If you would like an answer to this question, we would like to ask that you contact Superintendent Pancione, Hampshire County Schools. Please also request that a Hampshire County Schools policy be implemented that requires both Special Education and General Education teachers to document the grade-level content standards in their lesson plans and in the recording of grades especially since it is an official transcript. Also, please contact your specific elected official in the WV State Legislator and request that the “State Law” be upgraded. Should you receive a response, it would greatly be appreciated if you would share it with other readers.
Dana Sine, Capon Bridge
