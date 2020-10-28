KEYSER — Potomac State College will offer a 2nd virtual Discover Potomac State Day on Nov. 7, allowing would-be students to explore the possibilities of college life while envisioning their future from the comfort of home.
The Saturday session runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and ideally, participants should be engaged throughout the day in order to participate in all activities; however, they can jump on at any time.
Live academic and financial aid sessions will provide opportunities to ask questions in real time. A pre-recorded classroom session and campus tour, along with information on residence life and admissions will also be available.
Participating students who apply by the end of the day on Nov. 7 (if not already) will also be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship that will be announced via social media.
Prior registration is required for the event. Students can register at go.wvu.edu/discoverPSC. To obtain additional information regarding the event, contact the Office of Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or at go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.
In-person individual campus tours are available Mondays and Fridays as of this week and require prior registration. Other virtual visit opportunities including twice-weekly Tour Guide Live sessions and individual virtual visits with admissions counselors are also available. Learn more at www.go.wvu/pscvisit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.