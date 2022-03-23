WINCHESTER — A Rio driver was killed in an opening-night crash at Winchester Speedway Saturday.
Jimmy Billmeyer, 48, apparently immediately died in a crash that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office called a “freak accident” shortly after 6 p.m.
“All of the required safety equipment had been used, but due to the force of the accident and rollover, the driver did not survive,” the sheriff’s office release said.
Billmeyer was running side-by-side with another car when his racecar jerked toward the outside of the track, witnesses told authorities.
“I saw him going around the turn and all the sudden I seen a car flip,” said Romney’s Jimmy Saville, who has announced at the track for years. “It just rolled and rolled and rolled after colliding with another car we couldn’t identify at first.”
The initial collision sent Billmeyer’s car careening into the wall, which bounced him back into the path of yet another driver. Billmeyer’s car rolled to the inside wall, landing upside down, reports said.
Saville directed the crowd to leave and emergency responders at the track responded quickly.
“Emergency personnel did all they could to render aid to Mr. Billmeyer, but it appears his death was immediate,” the sheriff’s office said.
Billmeyer was racing in the UCAR — short for “U Can Afford Racing” — class.
“It’s the smallest class at every racetrack — your beginner class, where everybody starts,” Saville explained.
UCARS have drivers of all ages using a regular front-wheel-drive car that’s fitted with a 4-cylinder stock engine and safety features.
The safety features are key.
“I’ve seen a lot of drivers get in wrecks and get hurt, but it’s amazing the safety features they have in these cars now,” Saville said.
UCARS are a class of the SCDRA, the Sports Compact Dirt Racing Association, which has a $5,000 race scheduled for Winchester April 2. Saville said between 2 and 3 dozen SCDRA drivers were on hand at the speedway Saturday, using opening night as an opportunity to tune up for the big race.
Track owner Greg Gunter “along with all of the officials and staff” issued a statement Sunday morning offering their “most heartfelt condolences” to Billmeyer’s family and friends. “Please keep every one (of) them and everyone involved in your prayers.”
Gunter purchased the 3/8-mile dirt track in 2009. Established in 1936, Winchester Speedway is on Airport Road in Frederick County.
Saturday’s was the 3rd fatality in the 86-year history of the track. Winchester Speedway will be open Saturday for the 2nd night of the season.
