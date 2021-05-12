MARTINSBURG — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal district court here Monday to 10 years and 1 month in prison on a count of helping distribute meth here.
Jamie Lee Sirbaugh, 42, pled guilty in January to the count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Sirbaugh admitted to having more than 50 grams of meth, or “ice,” when he was arrested here in February 2019.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force investigated. The task force includes the FBI, West Virginia State Police, Keyser police and sheriff’s offices in Hampshire, Mineral and Grant counties.
