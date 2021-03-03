The bill toughens laws on financial exploitation of the elderly, protected individuals and incapacitated adults.
The bill now moves to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.
Committee Chairwoman Ruth Rowan (R-Hampshire) is lead sponsor on the bill.
“We have a lot of our elderly being exploited,” Rowan said. “Grandparents are being exploited by grandchildren and children. So, that’s what this is addressing.”
While there were amendments to the bill, most were simply updating language and code numbers but some are intended to further clarify these protections. The bill now addresses the way in which a person may take action: by filing a civil complaint for financial exploitation and/or a petition for a protective order.
HB 2671 was amended so action may be taken not only in the county where the people reside, but also where the financial exploitation occurred. Additionally, any order issued must contain language that violation of the order may result in criminal prosecution.
