ROMNEY — After the massive fire and total loss of the Administration Building, the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are taking a deep breath and moving forward.
Now that the fire investigation has been wrapped up by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, it’s time to look ahead to what’s next.
There weren’t any students on campus at the time of the fire, and in the wake of the tragedy, the students attended school virtually last week. They’ve returned to campus Sunday, beginning the recovery phase.
“This was more than a building to the school and the community,” said State Superintendent Clayton Burch. “It was a part of the culture and tradition, and it is a significant loss to everyone.”
The loss to the school was definitely significant; while the building wasn’t being actively used for office space, its presence itself was historical, and it housed antique furniture as well as the phone and Internet systems for the school.
With the community still reeling from the devastating blaze, and with the jarring presence of the charred skeleton of a once-beloved landmark still on campus, the school is offering additional social-emotional supports for students, faculty and staff who might be affected by the tragedy.
Melanie Hesse, the schools’ dean of students, explained Friday that WVSDB is “excited to welcome students back,” and she provided some additional updates.
First, the buses will be running on a regular schedule, she wrote in a Facebook post. As far as system recovery, the boil water advisory for East Main Street in Romney was lifted, and thanks to Frontier’s swift aid in the immediate wake of the fire, the school’s Internet is restored.
The phone lines, however, have not yet been restored, so Hesse explained that if a parent or guardian needs to contact their student or the dorm, they should call 304-859-3025.
As for right now, day students are to be dropped off at Keller Hall instead of the parent drop-off lot “for the foreseeable future.”
The campus is still open to the public, Burch explained last week, but the stout presence of yellow caution tape is a reminder to everyone to give the fire site a wide berth.
A press release from the state Department of Education added that the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrols around the area until the scene is secured with fencing.
As of Tuesday morning, there has been no comment yet from the WVDE about either the short-term or long-term plans for the site. o
