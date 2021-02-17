Four months after she was last seen, Kristie Marie Plumley has authorities again asking for the public’s help in locating her.
“Deputies are still actively pursuing all leads and tips in this case,” said a posting by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office last Friday.
Plumley, 39, last spoke with her family on Oct. 13 when she told them she was moving to Kirby to live with her boyfriend, 35-year-old Daniel Lum Wright.
Plumley’s family notified the Sheriff’s Office with their concern on Nov. 15 and deputies were unable in several attempts to make contact with either Plumley or Wright at his home on Buck Skin Road in Kirby.
After their concerns were publicized, however, deputies spoke with Wright, who was “fully cooperating with the investigation,” the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said just before Thanksgiving.
Plumley, a Strasburg, Va., native, stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of either person, call the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
Deputies have entered Plumley into the NCIC database as a missing person.
