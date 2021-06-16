Making a half hour drive to my old dentist just didn’t seem worth the wear and tear on me crawling through traffic to get there. And while he was a nice enough guy, I wasn’t that attached to having his particular fingers in my mouth.
The decision was made easier because a new dental practice opened in the new little strip mall on the edge of our new subdivision. I could walk there (even though I didn’t).
So I scheduled my 1st appointment, showed up and when I wrote out my payment at the end of the checkup, I was amused to learn I was account No. 3.
That’s it. A single digit that indicated that 2 other people had registered before me.
It resonated with me because I still wrote a lot of checks to pay a lot of bills back then, something I do less of these days. Being a careful tracker of my funds, I always write the account number on the check to make sure the company I’m paying credits me and not somebody else.
Most of the bills I pay these days are lumped on the credit card, which gets paid with an electronic transfer from the bank – no account-number writing necessary.
But I still pay the water (to Central Hampshire) and sewer (to Romney) by check because I refuse to pay the additional processing fee tied to card payment on those 2 utilities so they can receive the entire amount and not pay a card processor out of their own funds.
(It turns out that state law requires them to collect the entire amount for the utility, so any card processing fee has to be an add-on. Somebody is living in ancient times.)
So there I was the other day writing out my check to Central Hampshire and noting my 6-digit account on the memo line.
Six digits.
That’s enough for CHPSD to have 999,999 different customers in its system, which is about 997,500 more than they have now and even if we built out service to the entire county and the county grew in population, about 980,000 more accounts than the utility will ever need.
In my compulsive (or obsessive) little mind, I fret about having to waste nanoseconds and finger muscles writing out more digits than is really necessary for CHPSD to track its 2,000-odd customers.
For what it’s worth, I also fret about wasting keystrokes at my computer while I’m working. I have a theory that we only have so many keystrokes allotted to our fingers and when we reach our quota, our fingers quit working and we have to quit working too. I want to extend my work life for as long as I can.
But I digress.
By the way, Romney’s account numbering is worse than Central Hampshire’s. It’s 9 digits long with a couple of hyphens tucked in for good measure. That’s enough numbering potential to serve a billion customers.
Why, oh why?
Sure, a company wants to have capacity to grow, so building in an extra digit is forward thinking. But I don’t think Romney is ever going to have enough customers to warrant anything beyond 4 digits.
And some companies use pieces of the account number to indicate different revenue streams, like commercial as opposed to residential or Springfield as opposed to Green Spring.
Most of that information tracking could be handled internally when the account is set up and not by inflicting account-number inflation on customers every month.
It’s easy to see why smartphone apps like Venmo are gaining in popularity. Not having to deal with out-of-control account numbers would be high on my list.
I’m not much into longing for the past – it usually drives me crazy – but oh, I cherish the days of account No. 3.
