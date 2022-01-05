The Hampshire County Health Department announced on their Facebook page last week that they’d be following new isolation guidelines set forth by the CDC.
“When do I quarantine?”
“How long do I quarantine?”
“If I’m vaccinated, do I still HAVE to quarantine?”
In the current phase of the pandemic, the health department has answers for Hampshire Countians.
If you have tested positive for Covid-19, regardless of your vaccination status, you need to quarantine for 5 days. After the 5th day, you can stop isolating if you have no symptoms or if your symptoms are improving. The health department recommends wearing a well-fitted mask over your nose and mouth around others for at least 5 more days following your quarantine.
What happens if you were only exposed to someone with Covid?
Well, that depends on your vaccination status. If you are fully-vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna, having completed your primary doses within the last 6 months, fully-vaccinated with the J&J vaccine within the last 2 months and haven’t received a booster yet, or fully-vaccinated AND boosted, then no quarantine is required unless you develop symptoms.
The health department also recommends that if you fall into any of these 3 categories, you should test after 5 days, wear a mask around others for 10 days and, of course, staying home if you develop symptoms.
If you completed your original doses of Pfizer or Moderna over 6 months ago, or J&J over 2 months ago and haven’t been boosted, or if you are unvaccinated, it’s recommended that you quarantine for 5 days after exposure and get tested 5 days after exposure, as well as continue to wear a mask and stay home if symptoms develop. o
