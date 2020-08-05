ROMNEY — It was business as usual at Monday night’s school board meeting, with several agenda items, an appearance and continued back-to-school discussion.
Review Sports Editor Nick Carroll kicked the meeting off, looking for the green light from the board to move forward with the renovation and the repair of the basketball hoops outside Romney Elementary School, which were pulled down in March.
The board gave Carroll the nod to pursue the endeavor with members of the community who have already volunteered to help with the cost of the repairs.
The board approved the 2 outstanding fundraisers on the agenda (the Trojan Athletic Association’s discount card sales and HHS athletics selling senior banners for all sports) and also approved the 1st reading of the new fundraising policy.
“I, for one, am very appreciative of the TAA,” said school board Vice-President Ed Morgan. “I know things have changed and paperwork needs to be updated, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.”
With the new policy, approval needs to occur before the fundraising event itself and applications must be turned in 2 weeks prior.
The board also approved their agreement with the County Commission regarding the Prevention Resource Officer program, reviewing the responsibilities of the PRO Officer at HHS, Lt. Jamie Carter.
Overall, the board acknowledged that the position of PRO Officer is to provide evidence in disciplinary matters, not to give out discipline itself.
“That’s not the PRO officer’s role,” said Debbie Champ, board president. “We need the administration to discipline.”
Board member Bernie Hott added, “He can get them, he can apprehend them, but he can’t carry out any discipline in the school. That’s the administration’s job.”
The meeting finished with a discussion about the back-to-school plan, presented to the public last week by Superintendent Jeff Pancione.
“As of right now, we have about 1,000 students doing remote learning,” said Pancione. “That’s about one-third.”
With rumblings that Gov. Jim Justice is coming out with big news regarding the schools in the Mountain State tomorrow, the board speculated that it might be updates about athletics. With the fall season of sports in Maryland canceled as of Monday, some board members suggested that maybe West Virginia isn’t far behind.
“We see stuff falling everyday,” Champ pointed out. “I think it’s on the way.”
The next school board meeting will be at the central office on Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
