County United Way is beginning their process of considering partners for community grant funding.
Every year, United Way aims to attract the highest quality service providers as potential grant recipients in order to ensure the most effective pool of programs and services for the community.
Qualifying organizations are requested to outline their programming to demonstrate how a partnership with United Way could specifically provide an outcome in one of the following areas: health, education and financial stability.
Programs that most closely align with United Way’s mission and meet the necessary criteria will be invited to apply.
Letters of intent forms for impact funding can be found on www.cuw.org and should be emailed to misty@cuw.org, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. Letters of intent received after that date and time will not be considered. A submission of a letter of intent is not a guaranteed invitation to apply for a grant.
Organizations receiving an invitation to complete the funding request application will be notified no later than March 13.
