ROMNEY — “Callous and indifferent” were two words Circuit Court Judge Carter Williams used to describe Edward Lee Fairman during his sentencing hearing last Wednesday.
Fairman was indicted in May on seven counts by the Hampshire County grand jury, all stemming from the events of Jan. 3, 2021, when Fairman’s son and three other men attempted to invade a Springfield home – only to be met with gunfire and chased to Jersey Mountain Road.
Fairman called his son Austin 78 times from a Virginia prison, pushing the younger man to take back a ring, a car and his then-girlfriend from the residence of Gregory Thomas Corwell.
Austin and three other men drove to the Springfield home on Jan. 3, 2021, where the three broke into Corwell’s home. Austin was wounded by gunfire during the incident.
Last Wednesday, Edward Fairman was sentenced for the following charges:
• Accessory before the fact to burglary (1-15 years)
• Accessory before the fact to unlawful assault (1-5 years)
• Conspiracy to commit burglary (1-5 years)
• Solicitation of malicious assault (1-3 years)
His sentences will be served consecutively, not concurrently.
Logan Mantz, Fairman’s defense attorney, described some of the factors that may have led to the Jan. 3, 2021, incident, emphasizing that family and addiction issues complicated the situation.
“The situation was way out of control,” Mantz said.
Fairman tearfully spoke about the incident in his own words as well during the hearing.
“I take full responsibility for my wrongdoing,” he said. “I’m sorry my son is sitting in jail right now because of me.”
Special Prosecutor John Ours from Grant County said that Mantz’s defense was “the best spin I’ve ever seen,” and congratulated Mantz on his strong performance in what was his first felony case.
Ours also pointed out that Fairman’s criminal record is 10-and-a-half pages long. He read the transcript from some of the phone calls Fairman made to his son from the Virginia prison, citing specific, expletive-laced portions of the calls that encouraged violence.
“Any human being who had these conversations deserves the worst that can happen,” Ours said. “I regret the fact that I made a plea offer.”
This January, Fairman pled guilty to accessory before the fact to the above listed charges, and the state moved to dismiss the other three charges (attempted kidnaping, wanton endangerment and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony).
“For what you were charged with and what you pled to, you got a substantial benefit from the plea agreement,” said Judge Carter Williams. “Mr. Mantz, in arguing on your behalf, has done an exceptional job.”
Williams also called the “callous, indifferent and intentional manner” in which the assault was orchestrated one of the most “dangerous types of criminal conduct.”
“I don’t know that I’ve seen a criminal record as voluminous as yours,” he added. “I think you can thank the good Lord above that your son wasn’t killed and none of these men were killed.”
