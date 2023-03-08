Fairman mug

Fairman

ROMNEY — “Callous and indifferent” were two words Circuit Court Judge Carter Williams used to describe Edward Lee Fairman during his sentencing hearing last Wednesday.

Fairman was indicted in May on seven counts by the Hampshire County grand jury, all stemming from the events of Jan. 3, 2021, when Fairman’s son and three other men attempted to invade a Springfield home – only to be met with gunfire and chased to Jersey Mountain Road.

