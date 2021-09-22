Hampshire County is continuing to see high numbers in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.
Over the last week, the Health Department has been posting daily updates on Covid cases throughout the county, as opposed to a weekly update. Monday’s totals placed the county firmly at 110 active cases and 30 new cases since Sunday, and the county saw another death last week due to complications from the virus.
The Health Department reported the death of a 52-year-old Augusta woman last Thursday, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths in the county to 39.
The Health Department continues to urge residents to get vaccinated, mask up, social distance and practice good cleaning measures.
While it is possible to contract Covid even after getting vaccinated, the shot protects from severe illness associated with the virus and, in many cases, hospitalization.
Health Department director Tamitha Wilkins pointed out a few changes to the department’s contact tracing protocol.
“Right now, we are having the National Guard help us with contact tracing. Whoever the positive case is, they may be getting a call from a blocked cell or a different phone number,” Wilkins noted. “And we are only making 1 phone call attempt (to the positive individual), instead of 3. That’s why it’s important to pick up the phone, even if you don’t know the number.”
Additionally, the call will only come to the positive case, who will then have the responsibility of notifying their close contacts.
Wilkins also pointed out that one of the issues the department is seeing is that after folks get tested for the virus, they aren’t isolating with their household until they receive negative results.
“We have parents who are sick that send their kids to school,” she added. “If anybody is getting tested, they need to isolate until results come back.”
With send-off tests, results usually take about a day or 2 to return. Rapid tests are offered at E.A. Hawse in Romney, or at Spring Valley Family Care in Springfield.
The daily testing from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the hospital parking lot (the mobile testing through WV Labs) is not a rapid test.
UPMC-Western Maryland was operating under temporary EMS diversion last Wednesday (meaning that the emergency department was limiting patients arriving with lower severity of illness), but by Friday the diversion was lifted.
The Health Department also posted that they were monitoring 2 outbreaks in the county. The Center for Disease Control defines an outbreak as 2 or more patients who have contracted the virus that are linked (for example, in an office, in a classroom, etc.).
“Please do your part and social distance, wear masks in large crowds, sanitize hands and vaccinate,” posted the Health Department Monday.
