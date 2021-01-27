CAPON BRIDGE — Town Council member Chantelle Burkhart resigned at the beginning of the year, leaving Capon Bridge seeking a volunteer to serve on the town council, while still hoping to find someone to fill the town recorder position, vacant since Josie Bauknecht’s resignation last July.
Mayor Laura Turner announced Burkhart’s resignation during the Capon Bridge Town Council meeting held Jan. 20 (postponed from Jan. 12).
The council also discussed how late charges are determined on water bills.
Burkhart was elected to a 4-year term on the town council in the June 2019 election, in which she ran as a write-in candidate. She told the Review that she was “doing OK” balancing work and other responsibilities until she was promoted to General Manager and could no longer leave work in time to get to council meetings and find time “to be a mom and all the other ‘duties’ at the house.”
“I just felt I could not give the town my all,” said Burkhart, while thanking everyone for the opportunity to serve her community.
The town council will seek a town resident to fill Burkhart’s seat until the next election, and is also looking for someone to serve as town recorder, a position that has been vacant since Josie Bauknecht resigned in July. The recorder must also be a town resident.
The town has had better success finding a new accounts payable clerk to replace Lidi Spence. Janet Kline accepted the job, and Mayor Turner praised the work she has been doing, saying Kline has “taken a huge weight” off the mayor’s shoulders, and is doing a wonderful job after just one day of training.
The council was presented with a complaint concerning a $2.94 late fee charged on a water bill. Mayor Turner explained the state Public Service Commission’s rules, pointing out the town is required to follow them.
The PSC considers the date of payment to be the date payment was received — not the date on the check or the postmark on the envelope.
Acknowledging citizen concerns about recent delays in mail delivery, the mayor pointed out payments can be placed in the dropbox at town hall, which is emptied every day
In other business, the council approved purchase of a 24-inch self-propelled snowblower, while giving a vote of thanks to local contractor Wendell Meade and his snowblower for helping water superintendent Steve Bowers, who said he had been shovelling snow “for a while” after the last big storm when Meade came to his rescue.
The council discussed the Cacapon Riverfest scheduled for Aug. 21. Council member Nathan Spencer asked why the organizers had not talked to the Town Council, and was assured by Mayor Turner that she had been aware of their plans and copied on all their emails.
It was noted that the food trucks that will supply food for the Riverfest will need town business licenses, and the council agreed to reach out to the Riverfest organizers closer to the date of the event.
Business licenses were approved for Rose and Jane Vintage, which will be located at 136 Capon School Street, and for State Farm insurance agent Rich Grant.
Questions raised about Rose and Jane Vintage led the council to vote to add a line to the business license application form asking applicants to describe the nature of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.