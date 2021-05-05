CAPON BRIDGE — The 2021 Keep the Cacapon Clean initiative held its 1st spring clean-up along the lower Cacapon on April 25.
More than 2 dozen volunteers scoured the riverbanks for trash and netted more than 20 large bags of rubbish — including a television, a mattress, several tires and even a car bumper. The clean-up was done in cooperation with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program.
Additional cleanups are scheduled all along the Cacapon River this spring. On June 5 is a trash-your-canoe floating river cleanup contest. For more information, go to the Friends of the Cacapon River Facebook page or visit cacaponriver.org.
