Two deaths from January and another this week have been added to the list of Covid-related fatalities in Hampshire County.
The Health Department reported today (Wednesday, March 17) that a 75-year-old man from Capon Bridge recently died.
In addition, 2 deaths occurred in January and were just deemed Covid-related by the state. They are an 81-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman.
The Health Department does not give further identifying information to protect family privacy.
The 3 deaths bring Hampshire County’s total to 32 since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago.
