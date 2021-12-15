CHARLESTON — Educators last week painted a picture of unexpected bonding when blind and deaf students were brought together in classes this fall at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Administrators from the state’s Department of Education, WVSDB staff and Delegate Ruth Rowan all updated the State Board of Education on the Special Circumstance Review that has been going on since April at the Romney campus.
“It’s amazing to walk down the hall to see a blind student and a deaf student communicating,” Dean of Students Melanie Hesse said.
“The kids are learning about each other,” music teacher Josh Haza echoed. “It has proven to be a wonderful thing that has happened.”
The 2 historically separate schools were merged into a single academic setting this year for the 1st time in WVSDB’s 151-year history.
It was perhaps the biggest change brought about by the Special Circumstance Review that began with a weeklong visit from state education officials in late April.
But it was not the only one outlined for the State Board, which oversees WVSDB directly, at the Dec. 8 meeting.
“We have a serious, serious issue to face with financial record keeping and spending that we’ll be tackling in the spring,” State Superintendent Clayton Burch said. He told the board that results of an outside audit are coming soon.
And Matt Hicks, who is overseeing the Department of Education’s intervention here, briefly introduced an amended facilities plan that raises the costs from $13.4 million to $30 million over the next 10 years.
“The original plan didn’t incorporate all the needs in the next 10 years,” Hicks said to explain the increased budget.
Then he warned, “That’s still kind of a rough number.”
He also said accomplishing all the goals may take more than 10 years, pointing out, “It took a long time to get to this.”
Part of the Elementary Deaf School building was updated about 20 years ago. The newest building on campus was built in 1994. It’s the Technical Assistance Center that locals know better as the Instructional Resource Center. o
