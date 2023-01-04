Young volunteers dedicate time, reap rewards
Life is busy.
There’s no doubt about that, and when there are countless demands on someone’s time, it can be hard to make time for community service.
This is one of the biggest reasons volunteer numbers here are faltering, and especially why it isn’t second nature in today’s society for the younger generation to commit their time.
Not all of them, though.
“Ever since I was a young kid, I loved helping people,” said Luke Funk, a 19-year-old member of the Augusta Volunteer Rescue Squad and a part-time employee with Hampshire County EMS. “When I was younger, I loved everything police (related), fire, ambulance, and once I started riding along, I got more hooked on the ambulance side.”
Not everyone is born with simply an innate desire to make that difference; some people are also products of the passion of the people around them.
Take 19-year-old Paw Paw firefighter Janae Hott, for example, whose family kick-started her desire to get out there and help the community.
“My family first got me started into volunteering when I was younger, hearing their stories and seeing what they did always caught my eye,” she said. “Made me realize it was something I wanted to do and follow in their footsteps.”
The younger generations don’t seem to be flocking toward volunteer agencies like they were a few decades ago. Romney fire chief G.T. Parsons said he figured the average age of volunteers to be in their 40s – which makes it even harder for agencies that rely on numbers, especially since the need is higher now than it has ever been.
“The volunteer rate is definitely not the same as it used to be in anywhere, especially in fire and EMS volunteer agencies,” Hott said. “If you look around at the volunteers in this area, you realize how it is the ones that have been doing it for years and years, or their kids and family that followed in their footsteps.”
Why?
Well, Parsons said, “the younger generation, they don’t stay here. They leave. And when they leave, that leaves a void.”
And the ones who do stay can get caught up in the go-go-go and constant time demands of a busy lifestyle.
“People need jobs, for money, and on top of having a full-time job, family, friends and trying to volunteer, (it) makes it very difficult for young people,” pointed out Dakota Smith, a 21-year-old volunteer with the Romney Rescue Squad and Romney Fire Company. His dad, Donnie, is the Romney Rescue Squad chief.
These organizations are at a sort of crossroads. They need numbers, and new members would be a blessing, but they have to understand the rewards associated with the position.
It’s not just about what you give, Funk said.
“I know they have jobs and stuff, but it takes a special type of person to do this. I feel like we are open arms all the time,” he said.
He added that his favorite part of working with the EMS crews is helping patients suffering from mental health needs.
“Sometimes, it’s just about holding a hand and getting them to where they need to go,” he said. “Honestly I don’t think (people) understand or know the genuine reward of it.”
While volunteering has its rewards, there’s a practical element to it as well. The “how” of getting younger folks to volunteer can start small, Smith explained.
“I think a big thing is having people aware of the departments,” he said, adding that for example, anyone can stop by the Romney fire company on Monday nights and pick up an application.
Being “humble, teachable and self-motivated” is key, said Smith.
And, of course, making the time. Hott said it’s not about there being “not enough hours in the day,” but it’s about how you manage those hours and what you prioritize.
“I have talked to tons and tons of people that say they won’t volunteer because they have no time to do it,” she said. “That’s what’s great about being a volunteer; you only go help when you have the time to. It’s not an ‘every single day’ thing if you don’t want it to be.” She said that maybe volunteers going into different schools here, sharing their stories, might encourage young people to go in that direction and make it a priority as they get older.
It’s about balance, and taking the time to help in your community, especially during a time when these volunteer agencies are suffering.
“(You get the) reward of helping your local citizens within the community,” Smith said. “You’re truly paying it forward to strangers, neighbors, friends, and sometimes family…making an impact or difference in your hometown.”
