CAPON BRIDGE — Old ground and new can be uncovered Saturday at Fort Edwards’ annual Family Frontier Day.
The old is the 250-year history of the site, a colonial homestead and family fort that played a role in the French-and-Indian War.
A pair of battles will be recreated by re-enactors and artisans will demonstrate colonial skills like smithing and stitching.
The new is a trail being cut out of the acreage for health, history and nature lovers.
The day begins at 10 a.m. and wraps up around 4 p.m. It’s free and the visitor center is at 550 Cold Stream Road. Plenty of parking is available.
The center has a mix of educational materials and items for sale. Food will be available from 11 to 2.
A Creek Indian will make a presentation at 1 and demonstrations by a blacksmith, seamstress and carver will be ongoing.
The ambush called the Battle of Great Cacapon will be restaged at 11:30 a.m. The attack on Edward’s Fort gets its re-enactment at 2:30 p.m. The Mercer Company of colonial militia will supply the firepower.
“We’ve got a good group of re-enactors coming in,” Fort Edwards Foundation Acting President Dale Shaffer said.
The new trail loops behind the visitor center to the fort site and down to the Cacapon River.
“It will be a great addition for folks who walk for better health, who have local historical interest, who have an interest in nature,” supporter Steve Bailes said on the group’s Facebook page in May.
Shaffer said it’s still a work in progress.
“The trail will be open for walks, but it’s still somewhat in development,” Shaffer said. “It will be mowed and accessible.”
Yet to come is the interpretive signage to educate walkers.
“It’s taken a while to get together,” Shaffer acknowledged.
Family Frontier Day traditionally opens Fort Edwards for the season although the site got a jump on tradition this year, opening Memorial Day weekend.
Hours at the visitor center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays through September.
The foundation is raffling a tomahawk and a camp knife as a fundraiser.
