‘Cherished’ 92-year-old mom celebrates with her family
That’s one of Lucy Whetzel’s pieces of wisdom that has stuck with her daughter, Debbie, over the years – to be kind and compassionate, since you never know what someone might be going through.
Lucy – a River Road native – is a 92-year-old mother of 6, with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and, even a great-great grandson, born in December. She’s what her Debbie called “the backbone of the family.”
“Mom is a very godly woman, and she lives for her family,” Debbie said. “She is a very strong lady.”
Even at 92, Lucy does her own cooking and general housekeeping, with a little help from her family on some of the chores.
“She is very independent,” Debbie described, adding that her mom always “put God 1st.”
As the oldest of 15 children, Lucy had lots of experience with motherly guidance before she had her own 6 children. Her husband passed away in 1999.
“She is an amazing woman,” her daughter said. “They just don’t make them like her anymore, and we all just cherish every moment we have with her.”
This year, Debbie said the family plans to honor Lucy with a Mother’s Day dinner and a cake, as well as attending church at Ebenezer Methodist together on Sunday. She commented that her mom is “one of the sweetest ladies you’ll ever meet.”
“She is a beautiful lady, inside and out,” she added.
