0111 leg tax reform.tif

Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr speaks during a floor session.

CHARLESTON — State Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr said at the end of December that the Senate is planning a record-setting tax cut to come out of the upcoming 60-day legislative session.

“This would be the biggest tax reform I think that we’ve seen in the history of West Virginia and it’s a time when we can do it,” Tarr, R-Putnam, said during a recent appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”

