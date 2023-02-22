0222 stem fest.tif

Polly Martin checks out the Soil Tunnel, just one of the interactive learning exhibits at the festival

KEYSER — The Mineral County STEM Festival is inching closer and closer, offering students here an opportunity for hands-on experiences and exploration of a field ripe with opportunities in the future.

The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) event will be held at the WVU Potomac State College on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 4 p.m. – and aims to be a great source of information and inspiration for young people here, who will be exposed to new ideas and potential career paths.

