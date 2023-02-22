KEYSER — The Mineral County STEM Festival is inching closer and closer, offering students here an opportunity for hands-on experiences and exploration of a field ripe with opportunities in the future.
The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) event will be held at the WVU Potomac State College on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 4 p.m. – and aims to be a great source of information and inspiration for young people here, who will be exposed to new ideas and potential career paths.
Some of the earliest environmentalists were foresters, wildlife and fisheries biologists, water quality specialists, and law enforcement officers. People in these careers are tasked with ensuring that our natural resources are managed and protected so future generations can enjoy them.
A natural resource degree is one of the more versatile degrees because students can branch out in different career directions. Many fields have concentrations in chemistry, physics and biology. Algebra, trigonometry and calculus are also fundamental courses for these career paths. Forest engineering, computer science and GIS are required for forestry students, as well as linking them to the latest technology.
Local folks with careers in the environmental area will present hands-on activities at the March festival, answering questions about careers in their fields.
The Soil Tunnel Trailer will return to this year’s festival, allowing kids to better understand what it’s like underground. The interactive learning exhibit teaches students of all ages about soil, water, animals and specialty crops. A carrot, onion, ginseng and other root vegetables are carved and painted realistically on one wall, while the other holds insects normally found underground (like cicadas and ants).
Learning about the natural environment will inspire participants to appreciate and better experience nature. Visitors can also learn all about the trees of West Virginia by “Exploring Forest Health in West Virginia” with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture or an introduction to “Trees and Forest products” by West Virginia State University-Extension. Attendees can even get creative and make “Unbe-LEAF-able Art” using natural pigments at a station sponsored by the Mary F. Shipper Library and the Keyser/Mineral County Public Library.
Visitors to the festival can also buzz, fly or glide their way through the PSC campus to learn about pollinators.
Learn about the Endangered Appalachian Grizzled Skippers and other Pollinators of West Virginia with the U.S. Forest Service; play a pollinator game at the Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area station or make a seed bomb with Mineral County Master Gardeners.
The WV Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will teach participants how to enjoy nature while practicing the “7 Principles of Leave No Trace,” while Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge will provide a fun look at wetlands.
Participants can enjoy hands-on experiences with water through the “Wonders of Water” presented by the Evergreen Heritage Center or with the “Steam Cleaner Pinball” game presented by the Cacapon Institute. Experience the fun of learning the importance of clean rivers and watershed protection.
