ROMNEY — “When she gets a hold of something and thinks it’s best for Hampshire County, then she is going to go after it 110 percent – maybe more.”
Those were the words that Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA) vice-president Rebecca Hott used to describe executive director Eileen Johnson – who is retiring at the end of this week after eight years at the helm of the agency.
Carrying the title of “director” has been a rewarding experience for sure, Johnson said — and growing up in Weirton in the Northern Panhandle of the tri-state steel valley helped strengthen her tireless work ethic.
She served as Romney’s city administrator before becoming HCDA’s executive director.
“I teased her and said she was like a pitbull, because I admire that in her,” Hott said. “Whether it was the Town of Romney or Hampshire County, it’s always been first.”
During the past eight years, the group has overcome hurdle after hurdle and accomplished loads, Johnson said. The restructuring of the HCDA for maximum efficiency, collaborating with local, state and federal entities to bring broadband into the Capon Bridge Tech Park, encouraging small business success by creating an incubator model, and promoting the group’s visibility in the community are just some of the successes Johnson highlighted – and she said she’s “proud to have been a small part of each.”
The group has put Hampshire on the map, she said proudly, leaving no stone unturned and bringing in millions of dollars in grant funding to the county. Not only is the agency more visible – Hampshire County itself has finally gotten its time to shine, “as a force, and a presence not to be ignored.”
With her role as director and past title as Romney city administrator, Johnson is no stranger to the inner workings of county boards and agencies – and the frustrations that can arise.
“Various entities have various perspectives, but share the one most important objective, which is to improve the lives, economy and wellbeing of all Hampshire County citizens and businesses,” she said. “Conflict and differences of opinion can be challenging, but are worth the effort when the best outcome is achieved. That is the beauty and magic of Hampshire.”
One of the biggest ongoing challenges? Hampshire can be a seriously misunderstood area, Johnson emphasized – with some people and agencies “thinking that we’re ‘rural’ with minimal opportunities. What they don’t get is Hampshire is rural by design, but agriculture by choice.”
Businesses who look at the county are assessed for their fit, as much as they are assessing Hampshire. It’s not just about setting up shop here – but being a true part of the community, Johnson said.
“For example, it’s simply not enough for them to donate to a local ball field – we expect them to be in a lawn chair on the field cheering for the home team!”
It’s a big job – and Johnson doesn’t back down, Hott said. Especially working in a career path that is mostly male-dominated, she’s been tenacious and vocal – a trait that is particularly inspiring, Hott said.
‘She has made herself heard over the years,” Hott described. “She’s given others – myself included – inspiration to speak out when we don’t agree…I told her, ‘you’ve helped me find my voice.’”
Johnson’s role will be filled by Jon Todd Hott – an Augusta native who recently moved back to the area from North Carolina. He’s been working alongside Johnson and the group to get acclimated, and when Johnson officially retires on Friday, he’s going to take the reins.
As for “what’s next,” Johnson said she fully intends to stay in Hampshire County, and maybe even get more involved with non-profit community efforts.
“Hampshire is home,” she said simply. “The beauty of retirement is that next step, which can be anything – nothing – everything, who knows?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.