Eileen Johnson 2023

ROMNEY — “When she gets a hold of something and thinks it’s best for Hampshire County, then she is going to go after it 110 percent – maybe more.”

Those were the words that Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA) vice-president Rebecca Hott used to describe executive director Eileen Johnson – who is retiring at the end of this week after eight years at the helm of the agency.

