A new, grim pattern has emerged with Covid in Hampshire County: case totals are steady, but hospitalizations and deaths have increased.
This past week the county has seen 4 Covid-related deaths, with 3 out of the 4 deceased having been only in their 50s. The total confirmed deaths related to the virus climbed to 43.
“Hospitalizations is the really bad thing right now,” said Tamitha Wilkins, health department director. “Not just here, but statewide. They’re in a bed crunch everywhere.”
Wilkins added that on Tuesday, the health department held their 1st clinic for booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine. Booster shots are now available for anyone 65 and older, and anyone aged 18-64 with underlying conditions or in an occupational or institutional setting that may encourage a booster (for example, first responders).
Clinic will be held on Oct. 12, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 at the health department in Augusta, from 9 a.m. until noon by appointment only. Call the health department at 304-496-9640 to schedule an appointment for the booster shot.
Lead nurse Rhonda Dante shared some good news about the school system’s fight with the virus at Monday evening’s school board meeting.
“This weekend was a quiet weekend for us,” she said. “It was the quietest weekend since school started.”
Dante said that she even got to take some time for herself over the weekend and go for a hike, though the county isn’t out of the woods yet.
Although the narrative surrounding the virus is that “it doesn’t affect kids,” Dante cleared that up at Monday’s meeting.
“We’ve been finding that after Covid, the recovery with some of the cases, kids are struggling with energy and their heart rate,” Dante explained, saying that in some cases, kids are put on an inhaler to help them get through the recovery.
Dante reported a few numbers as well, saying that the average age of positive cases was 39, and the average number of cases per day is between 20 and 24.
The daily testing at the hospital (from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.) is going strong, with between 30 and 70 people tested per day.
Dante also emphasized the importance of student masking, saying that it really does make a difference for them when it comes to quarantine procedures.
When it comes to quarantining students, Dante said she’s only looking at times when kids are unmasked.
“The biggest advantage is that it limits the number we have to quarantine,” she said simply. “I see the difference now from when we weren’t (masking up). I’m not seeing the spread in classrooms with the masks.”
Keeping the kids in the classroom is important, and masking helps minimize the number of students who have to quarantine.
The Health Department reported that face shields (the clear plastic face protection that fits around your head) are allowed to be worn in schools, but if a person wearing a face shield comes into contact with a positive individual, that person will have to quarantine. Masks are recommended as the best face protection for students. ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.