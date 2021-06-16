Small businesses face hiring hurdles
Several Romney mainstays are currently facing some serious challenges when it comes to bringing on employees, and one notable absence since Covid swept through the Mountain State has been Mountain Top Restaurant.
When restaurants nationwide shut their doors last spring, Mountain Top was no different, but after a few months, they revealed that the restaurant’s doors would stay closed, and they’ve been closed since.
“We haven’t totally decided when we’re going to open back up,” admitted Mountain Top’s Mark Wolford. “I mean, just hearing from other people in businesses, there’s help wanted signs in every window, nearly.”
And he’s not wrong. When Covid touched ground in the nation last spring, many businesses closed their doors and adjusted their services and hours to accommodate for the “new normal.”
Now that businesses, schools and more are returning to what feels almost like the “old” normal, demand has returned to the level it was before the pandemic.
Demand has gone back up, but the number of people who are looking to work has seemingly remained low, too low for businesses like Mountain Top Restaurant to open back up.
Wolford said he had around 24 employees on the restaurant’s payroll when Covid shut their doors.
“We lost some key people,” he recalled. “We were open 7 days a week with 2 shifts (a day). And even before Covid, we struggled with help, so I know moving forward it’ll be difficult.”
Linda Hottle Omps with Omps Grocery in Bloomery said that at the beginning of this year, the business faced some hiring hurdles, but have since recovered.
“The more we advertised that we were hiring, the more applications we got,” Omps described. “It’s crazy how other employers can pay $16 and $17 an hour.”
Wolford said with businesses having hiring issues, he’s “skeptical” to open his doors back up to the public, and he hasn’t developed a reopening plan yet. However, ideally, that’s somewhere he’d like to be soon.
“I’d like the circumstances to be perfect, obviously,” he added. “Maybe we’ll open on a partial basis with less help, but I just don’t know right now.”
Adjusting hours is one of the ways businesses are coping with their hiring challenges. Main Street Grill, both the Sunrise and the Slanesville locations, will be taking a day off during the week starting June 27. The Slanesville location will be closed on Mondays, and the Sunrise location will be closed Sundays.
“We have had the task of addressing a difficult issue,” management at Main Street posted on their Facebook page. “The hours of operation due to limited staff and out of consideration of our faithful staff, we will be starting our new hours of operation.”
A day off during the week keeps working employees from experiencing as much burnout, but for some local businesses, they’ve found their rhythm in bringing people back to the workplace.
Angie Clower at Romney Diner said that while her staff is only 4 people including her, the diner is fully staffed.
“I actually had all my girls come back,” Clower added. “We’re the same staff as before Covid, and not hiring right now.”
While some businesses like Romney Diner have found their footing, the struggle continues for business not just here but throughout the state and nationwide, with “We’re Hiring” signs peppering business’ windows seemingly everywhere you turn.
Wolford expressed his theory about the apparent shortage in people looking to work: “It’s just too easy to get government help and stay home.”
Omps added that there has been a shift in attitude about working in close contact with others.
“A lot of people don’t want to work with the public,” she mused. “Things have changed a lot in the last year and a half.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.