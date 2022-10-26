Zombies, vampires and monsters will swarm the streets of the United States on Halloween night. But that isn’t the only fright prowling up the roads.
Amidst the emergence of “rainbow fentanyl,” a media scare warns of these colorful, candy-lookalikes supposedly targeting young children.
Fortunately, there have not been reports on these candy-looking drugs in Hampshire County. The closest sight of rainbow fentanyl was in Morgantown in August. Findings tend to stay in cities or party colleges.
Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions did not express pressing concern over the recent news about the trending drug. He said that drugs are something the department “deals with every day.”
Instead of entertaining the fear-inducing messages, Sions focused on reminding parents to remain diligent and “involved” in their children’s lives.
He expressed an overall need to keep children away from bad areas and influences.
“It all comes down to adults being responsible and keeping up with their children.”
With the many Halloween happenings coming up this weekend, Sions advised parents to ensure their children are always in the company of a responsible adult, whether trick or treating or trunk or treating.
Reminding kids to be careful about whom they accept candy from is always important, too, regardless of the holiday or setting.
The FDA advises parents not to let children eat candy until it has been inspected at home. Parents should throw any commercially wrapped candy that shows tampering, discoloration or tears in wrappers.
The FDA also discourages the use of colored contact lenses that have not been prescribed by a doctor, as doing so can cause serious eye disorders and infections.
According to safekids.org, kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
For extra precaution, kids should carry glow sticks, flashlights or reflective tape on their costumes. Drivers are reminded to drive slower and pay extra attention to kids when driving through neighborhoods.
It is also advised to ensure children wear a costume that isn’t too long to prevent trips and falls.
The National Safety Council recommends opting for nontoxic makeup over masks that can obscure a child’s vision. Parents should remove makeup or paint after the event to prevent skin irritation. Costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant.
Rainbow fentanyl may not be an unsettling threat to young children, but opioids remain a pollutant in the Mountain State. The Eastern Panhandle is growing in resources to assist people with addiction. Contact Hampshire County Pathways at 304-359-2185 or Potomac Highlands Guild at 304-822-3897 for substance abuse help.
