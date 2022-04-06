Romney allows scavenging before bulk trash pickup
Two days are designated — one for picking, the other for free removal — to clear out debris that has been piling up around Romney, in some cases for years.
April 22, a Friday, is being called “Trash to Treasure for curbside pickers.” The next day, Saturday, April 23, will be bulk trash day.
The idea, Councilwoman Paula O’Brien says, is to get reusable items out on the curb by 6 p.m. Friday. Those will be free for the taking by anyone who wants to go picking between 6 and 8 p.m.
“It’s sort of neat that the picking day is Earth Day,” Mayor Beverly Keadle noted.
After the picking ends at 8 p.m., residents can bring out the rest of the trash they want to get rid of, to be picked up by Apple Valley Waste starting at 5 a.m. Saturday.
Besides routine household trash (which should be in bags or trash cans), bulk items will be taken for free.
The list of what won’t be picked up is short:
• Tires
• Appliances with Freon in them (refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers or water coolers)
• Liquids such as motor oil, wet paint or gasoline;
• Electronics (TVs and computer monitors).
Most everything else is fair game, including construction debris, bicycles, lawn mowers (drained of oil and gas), furniture, branches, bagged leaves and brush, scrap wood or metal and car motor parts.
Besides sprucing up the town, the pickup is a chance for homeowners to avoid what will follow. Romney is planning to then start cracking down on violations of its nuisance and property ordinances.
Keadle said Town Hall routinely receives complaints from residents about neighboring properties where debris piles up.
Ordinances adopted over the last few years now give the town some teeth to deal with those complaints. A proposal to ask the state for home rule authority will make the process even more streamlined, Keadle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.