Traditions are defined as the handing down of beliefs, rituals, and customs. Hampshire County has always observed the first Saturday in June as the time to remember and recognize our Civil War dead.
With the erection of a monument to honor the men of Hampshire County in 1867, a day was set aside to remember these local men who fought to protect homes and families. Some wore the blue and some wore the gray. At that time Hampshire County was part of the old state of Virginia, and gray uniforms were more numerous. Each year after the first gathering, that day has been a day of remembrance. In an unbroken line from 1867, until now, that time-honored tradition has continued in some shape or form.
The federal government passed Public law 810 in 1958, making Confederate soldiers American Veterans with the same rights and privileges as other veterans. During the 19th and 20th centuries only Union soldiers received military benefits. later during the 1930s the federal government began paying pensions to Confederate soldiers.
President William McKinley who also fought in the Civil war said in a speech made after the end of the Spanish-American War that Confederate officers who volunteered for service during the war helped to secure the U.S. victory. I quote the following: “Every soldier’s grave made during our unfortunate Civil War is a tribute to American Valor. And while when those grave were made, we differed widely about the future of this government, those differences were settled by the arbitrament of arms, and the time has now come in the evolution of sentiment and feeling under the providence of God, when we should share with you in the care of the graves of Confederate soldiers.”
The usual visitation of graves will not be held this year; there will be no Re-enactor March down Main Street, no guest speaker at Indian Mound Cemetery on June 6, and no dinner prepared by the ladies of the Church of the Nazarene. However, the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 284, will gather at the appointed time, June 6, 2 p.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery placing flags and flowers and to hang the garland and to read the Honor Roll, thus continuing this long-lived tradition of honoring our Civil War dead.
Brenda Hiett lives in High View. She is vice president of the Hampshire County Historical Society.
(0) comments
