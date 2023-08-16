FORT ASHBY — Potomac Highlands Guild invites local first responders to International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Centered at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby, the national day seeks to remember all those who have lost their lives to an overdose. PHG would like to recognize all first responders as the communities’ unsung heroes for this first two-county occasion. PHG seeks to show appreciation to all local heroes for all their hard work and dedication to those in the community and would be honored to have them join the inaugural event that will include community members from Hampshire and Mineral County.
