SUNRISE SUMMIT — School might be back in session, but it’s hardly business as usual in Hampshire County, as Tuesday marked the official “1st day of school,” COVID-style.
With the staggered opening for the 1st week, schools are welcoming their students back in waves. Tuesday saw 12th, 8th, 5th and 2nd grades return to brick-and-mortar buildings, while everyone else logged into Schoology to start their semester.
Hampshire High School principal Mike Dufrene said the return has gone smoothly on Sunrise Summit so far, with only small issues with scheduling and technology being a hitch in what has otherwise been smooth sailing.
The high school has 866 students total, and about 600 of those students are taking their classes in-person this fall.
“There’s about 150 seniors. That’s about 75 percent,” Dufrene explained Tuesday. “I met with them all this morning, and they were all very respectful, and we talked about some senior privileges.”
One of the privileges, he explained, was once the new picnic tables arrived, seniors could sit out in the courtyard as opposed to the current creative pandemic-era social-distance lunchtime solution: turning the library into a lunchroom.
Tables were set up in the library with plenty of space between each, and only a few chairs at each table.
“This seats 60 to 70 people,” Dufrene said. “There’s only going to be probably 40 in here today.”
One of the rooms in the library, which has been used previously as a storage area, has been converted into more of a teacher hub, with a fridge, a drink machine and their mailboxes. A standalone thermometer sits outside the door, waiting to scan faculty upon entry.
Senior Lainee Selan was quick to pipe up about how she felt about her 1st day back and the new block scheduling, saying, “I love it, and I think 4 classes is definitely better than 8.”
Seniors Laurel Keister and Gracie Fields chipped in, saying that the Schoology platform was a little tough to manage.
“I think it is confusing, but I think people will get the hang of it soon,” Fields added.
Dufrene also explained the lunch process at the high school: with 4 new lunch blocks thanks to block schedule, students can grab their lunch in the cafeteria and head to designated eating areas, namely, the library or the senior courtyard.
“We just have to do the best we can do,” he said. “That’s all we can do.”
The school board has announced their sponsorship of the extension of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program, meaning that for folks whose students aren’t participating in in-person learning, there is still an opportunity to receive free meals.
Curbside pickup is open Monday through Friday to all children who would like to participate. Meals will be served daily at the following sites starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 and running through Dec. 31:
- Augusta Elementary — Curbside pickup 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Capon Bridge Elementary — Curbside pickup 10-10:30 a.m.
- Capon Bridge Middle School — Curbside pickup 10-10:30 a.m.
- Romney Elementary School — Curbside pickup 10:15-10:40 a.m.
- Romney Middle School — Curbside pickup 10-10:30 a.m.
- Hampshire High School — Curbside pickup 10-10:45 a.m.
- Slanesville Elementary — Curbside pickup 10:05-10:50 a.m.
- John J. Cornwell Elementary — Curbside pickup 10:05-10:50 a.m.
- Springfield Green Spring Elementary — Curbside pickup 10:05-10:50 a.m.
These pickup sites will be closed on the following dates:
- Nov. 3, 2020
- Nov. 11, 2020
- Nov.23-27, 2020
- Dec. 24-31, 2020
For more information about this Summer Food Service Program, reach out to Amy Haines at 304-822-3528.
Wednesday, Sept. 9 will see 11th, 10th, 7th, 4th and 1st grade returning, while on Thursday, the schools will welcome back 9th, 6th, 3rd grades and kindergarten. All in-person students will be back in action once Friday, Sept. 11 rolls around, and the schedule will resume as normal.
The “new” normal, that is.
