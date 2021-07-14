CHARLESTON — A Hampshire County man has been named to the reconstituted Natural Resources Commission.
Byron Chambers had served on the commission previously. Now he’s being reappointed to a 4-year term that ends in 2025.
Gov. Jim Justice announced all 7 appointees Tuesday to the commission that advises the Division of Natural Resources on game and fish regulations.
“Our Natural Resources Commission represents all our hunters and anglers in West Virginia and now a West Virginian from each DNR district has a voice on the commission,” Justice said.
The old commission included members appointed for 7-year terms, and each one could be reappointed without limits.
Senate Bill 514 that became law this year now requires that commissioners serve no more than 2 4-year terms. And the law requires 1 commissioner from each of the 6 DNR districts plus an at-large member.
Chambers represents District 2, which is headquartered in Romney and stretches from Jefferson to Pendleton County.
The other appointees are Dave Milne from District 1 and Jerod Harman from District 3, both serving until June 30, 2025; Thomas Doston from District 4 and Gregory Burnette from District 5, serving until 2024; and Janet Hamric Hodge from District 6 and Jeffrey Bowers, at large, serving until 2023.
Justice’s appointments now go to the West Virginia Senate for confirmation. o
