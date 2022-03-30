ROMNEY — Johnathan Degenfelder was proactive at last Tuesday’s county commission meeting, seeking a possible backup location for the Romney farmers market for next year.
Last year, the farmers market was held on the lawn outside Taggart Hall, and this year’s new site will be Celebration Park.
If that location doesn’t prove fruitful for the market’s vendors, Degenfelder had another idea: the courthouse’s yard.
Degenfelder, a board member of the county’s Farmers Market Association, gave a quick overview to the County Commission last week, detailing how Romney and Capon Bridge vendors preferred different areas and times, and so 1 board makes administrative decisions about what became 2 different markets.
The Romney market, Degenfelder pointed out, had a prime spot last summer in the grassy area just beside Taggart Hall, but because of increased rent cost, the market had to find a new location.
At the March 7 Romney Town Council meeting, the council gave the group permission to operate the market at Celebration Park, the spot directly beside Town Hall, and use Town Hall’s parking area during their times of operation (the final Friday of each month, beginning in June and running until September).
And so a 2nd spot was secured.
However, Degenfelder said, a backup is needed: if Celebration Park doesn’t work out this year, he said he’d like the commission to consider allowing the market to operate on the lawn beside the courthouse along North High Street.
“We’re thinking it has really good drive-by visibility, pedestrian accessibility, parking lots nearby and is just very central to the town,” Degenfelder said, emphasizing that his request was for possible use next summer, not this upcoming one.
Commission president Brian Eglinger remarked that because the building is a public one, they need to double-check what they can and can’t do on the property. Commissioner Bob Hott mused that the area really may not be that accessible, because of how the lawn is raised above the sidewalk.
Which, he pointed out, also may be a safety concern for everyone to consider as well.
“You’ve got that height there, between the yard and the sidewalk,” he said. “It’d be easy for people to fall off of that.”
Degenfelder agreed and noted that his organization had the same concern. The association does carry an insurance policy, he said, paid for by vendor fees. The group uses Campbell Risk Management, which actually specializes in farmers market insurance.
Commissioner Dave Cannon suggested Degenfelder look into the policy’s specifics and follow up with them with more details.
Hott voiced the commission’s support of the community-centered organization, stating, “All 3 of us are for the farmers market.”
Right now, Degenfelder said, the Romney market reliably has at least 3 vendors, and can sometimes have as many as 6 or 7.
“We are hoping to grow larger,” he added.
Eglinger said the commissioners would look into the specifics of the property’s use, as well as consider both their own insurance policy and the Farmers Market Association’s policy as well.
Cannon added that if it comes down to it, the trio would like to help, if they can.
“I think we’d be interested in helping you guys, if it materializes as something we’re capable of doing without too many liabilities,” he said. “I think it’s a cool thing, and I wish you luck.”
