The attorney for Judge Carter Williams says a new charge against his client is “nothing shocking or really new.”
“It’s good to get anything and everything out on the table,” Mike Brenninger said Friday, 2 days after the latest filing against the 22nd Circuit judge was made public.
The Judicial Investigation Committee postponed a hearing for Williams last week when it filed a new, single count of judicial misconduct arising out of a pair of incidents at the Moorefield Walmart, where Williams left the store without paying for items.
The commission charged Williams on Feb. 14 — just 4 days after it learned of the incidents — with violating 5 points of the Code of Judicial Conduct and 3 points of the Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers.
The charging documents allege that on Aug. 18 of last year — after he was already under investigation for misconduct stemming from a July traffic stop — Williams checked himself out at the Moorefield Walmart without paying for roughly 10 items.
The matter was resolved in the following days by Williams paying for the items.
When the Judicial Investigation Commission was finally informed of the incident on Feb. 10, it quickly found out that Williams had been involved in a similar situation at Walmart a year before.
On July 21, 2020, the charges contend, he self-checked out at the same Walmart, chatting with another person during the process, and walked off with $300 worth of merchandise.
Again, he later paid for the items. Walmart did not press criminal charges in either instance.
The new charges resulted in a hearing of the Judicial Review Board that had been scheduled for last Wednesday (Feb. 23) being postponed. The new filing was only publicly disclosed that day.
Williams has 30 days to respond to the charges, but Benninger said his response will be filed this week.
“We think everything will be made more understandable at the public hearing,” he said.
A hearing on the case is likely to occur in June.
The Judicial Investigation Commission originally filed charges against Williams in October arising out of a July 11 traffic stop by Moorefield policeman Deavonta Johnson, who said he observed the judge with a cellphone in his hand while behind the wheel.
Their interaction was captured on the officer’s body camera. During and after the call, Williams called or talked face to face with the Moorefield officer in charge that night, Moorefield’s police chief and former police chief, Moorefield’s mayor and Chief Judge Charles Carl.
“Judge Williams has admitted at all times since the encounter that he was agitated, frustrated, upset, impatient, and worried about his daughters who were then at his residence awaiting his arrival at the time of the traffic stop, and he was rude, impatient, and abrasive during the encounter — and nothing more,” his late-November response acknowledged.
The commission charged him with 11 counts of judicial and professional misconduct. Last month’s filing adds a 12th charge he must face.
Williams could be suspended without pay and even lose his law license.
Hearing the case will be a 9-member board that consists of 3 circuit judges, a senior status judge, a family court judge, a magistrate and 3 public members, all appointed by the State Supreme Court.
The Judicial Hearing Board, the Judicial Investigation Commission and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which will present the case against Williams, are each separate parts of the State Supreme Court’s oversight of judicial and legal affairs in West Virginia.
The hearing board will decide findings of fact and interpret the law, but at the end of the day it can only make recommendations to the State Supreme Court on disciplinary action if it upholds any of the charges.
